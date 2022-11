Donate to Myanmar

Credit:

Donate via PayPal by scanning this image

1. Pay via credit to PayPal using QR code or via link: paypal.me/bacurran

please add attention “Myanmar support”

2. For direct donation pay via Zelle to phone number 312-498-9569 please add “Myanmar support”

Check:

Make check payable to: North American Dominican Justice Promoters

Send your check to:

Reg McKillip, OP

Edgewood College

1000 Edgewood College Dr. Predolin #310

Madison, WI 53711