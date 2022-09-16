Events & Retreats – 09.16.2022

Gather@Grand: Partners in Study, Reflection, Action

“American democracy has never shed an undemocratic assumption present at its founding: that some people are inherently entitled to more power than others.”

—Jamelle Bouie American Journalist & columnist for the New York Times

Gather@Grand, an outreach ministry of the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael since 2015, is an effort to invite partners in study, reflection, and action on a wide range of innovative and relevant content. Invitational by design, Gather@Grand is meant to be just that—a community gathering in our beautiful Gathering Space—and has been a way for everyone to learn from and be inspired by a variety of speakers presenting on a wide range of topics.

We are guided by our ongoing commitment to bring the Gospel to bear with depth and compassion on the critical issues of our time. Since 2019, we have chosen to focus on one topic in depth: the persistence of racism, specifically as directed toward African Americans. While our past two years have explored this topic, programs were necessarily virtual. Over the course of the 2022-23 year, the Dominican Sisters invite community members to partner with them to study, reflect, and act on the topic of racism via a variety of modalities.

Drawing inspiration from the New York Times “Project 1619”, the 2022-23 schedule for Gather@Grand will unfold in a variety of styles and methodologies geared to tackle complex subject matter—lecture/discussions of moments in U.S. history, in-depth facilitated discussions, film analysis, and more. We look forward to expanding our offerings in 2022-23 with the return of in-person and virtual events and the use of our Gathering Space.

Details and registration information.

Glass Art Class: Decorative Framed Wall or Table Art

Barbara McKinlay, glass artist from Iowa, will be leading a Glass Art Class: Decorative Framed Wall or Table Art on October 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound. Come to the class and make one large framed art glass piece or a set of large and small framed pieces. They can be hung on your wall or set on a table. The class fee is $80, and you will need to register by Monday, September 26.

Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective: The Case of the Shifting Shadow

On October 5, Dr. Fred Baltz will be leading Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective at Sinsinawa Mound from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Bible says God gave Judah's King, Hezekiah, a sign that he would live fifteen more years, and that the deadly threat from Assyria superpower would vanish. The sign? The sun's shadow would retreat ten degrees. Impossible? Fantasy? Legend? See the new evidence that this account is true as it is presented in the Bible. The class fee is $20, and you will need to register by Friday, September 30.

Quad Cities Native Lands Tour

Join Sinsinawa Mound on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a tour of several significant Indigenous sites in the Quad Cities. Historian, Jane Simonsen, will lead this tour. Jody Durnin, Meskwaki, will offer an opening ceremony. We will read excerpts from Black Hawk's autobiography as well as from letters from Dakota men imprisoned in Davenport. You will need access to a vehicle to join our tour caravan and lunch is not included. Once you register, we will send you more logistics of where to meet and where we'll be going. The fee for this event is $25 and registration ends October 5.

Full Moon Collaborative Farm to Table Dinner

Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting their first farm to table dinner at the Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm on October 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will include an optional farm tour, a locally sourced vegetable-based meal, a drink and dessert. The event fee is $75 per person. Please register soon because the event will be capped at 80 attendees.

SEE NO STRANGER: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love

You are invited to attend an evening with inspiring speaker Valarie Kaur. Valarie is a renowned civil rights leader, lawyer, award-winning filmmaker, educator, innovator, and best-selling author of SEE NO STRANGER. She now leads the Revolutionary Love Project to reclaim love as a force for justice.