Events & Retreats – 08.31.22

Canvas Painting: Fall Gnome

Join us at Sinsinawa Mound for a creative and enjoyable night out while painting. On September 20 from 6 to 9 p.m., Sarah Barnes, a local artist from Dubuque, Iowa, will guide you step-by-step on how to paint a fall gnome on canvas. The fee for this event is $35 per person, and registration ends September 16. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Art Gallery Exhibit: “Driftless Depictions”

Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting an art gallery exhibit featuring Henry Mattieson III and his fine art photography, “Driftless Depictions”, from September 6 to October 24. There will be an open reception on September 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound Art Gallery. Henry Matthieson III is a Tri-State area artist mastering photography since 1972. He is well known in the area with his sales gallery in Galena, IL. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sacred Land-Wild Church: Fall Equinox

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church network, Sacred Land-Wild Church: Fall Equinox will be held on September 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound led by Eric Anglada, our ecological programming coordinator. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. In a time of planetary upheaval, it is crucial to recover our elemental sense of connection and kinship with creator and creation. There is no registration required for the event, and a free will offering is appreciated. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sinsinawa Harvest Fest

On September 17, Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting a harvest fest from 3 to 6 p.m. Join us for a fall afternoon filled with live music and fresh produce for sale. We will also have hay rides and dairy calf on site. The event is fun for all ages. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sinsinawa Mound Market

On September 28, Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting their last market of the season from 4 to 7 p.m. The market will be held at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm and feature multiple vendors. The featured vendors will be Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Shop. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Introduction to Integral Approach to Spiritual Development

On September 28, Wendy Mitch will be leading Introduction to Integral Approach to Spiritual Development via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. As people embark on a journey of self-discovery, they often reach these in-between places. Their old understandings of reality don’t work anymore; yet the journey forward can feel lonely as they leave a place that felt like home. This is an introductory session to spark your interest for the more in-depth program in January. The class fee is $15, and you will need to register by Friday, September 23. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Workshops Offer Practice and Feedback or Beginning and Experienced Writers

Are you an experienced writer, or is writing something you have always wanted to try? People of all levels of experience in creative writing are invited to participate in writing workshops offered by Adrian Dominican Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, an Amherst Writer and Artists affiliate.

Sister Tarianne offers two hybrid experiences in which writers can participate in person or via Zoom.

The Teachings of Trees is from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET Saturday, September 24, 2022. As we journey into the autumn, we can glean so much from the wisdom of trees, which have witnessed so many changes in their lives. The workshop includes time for writing and for receiving feedback from other supportive writers. The cost is $35 and registration is required.

Autumn Harvest: This series of online or in-person workshops is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesdays, November 2, 9, 16, and 30, 2022. Gather with other creative writers for time set aside to harvest your experiences, thoughts, and the fruits of your imagination. The four-part series gives plenty of time for both writing and feedback. The cost is $80 for the full series and registration is required. Scholarships are available.

All in-person guests will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear masks. For those choosing online participation, the Zoom link will be sent closer to the workshop date.

To register, visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center.

Celebration of Autumn Equinox Includes Redication of Weber Center’s Labyrinth

All are welcome to join in a celebration of the Autumn Equinox and the dedication of Weber Retreat and Conference Center’s labyrinth. The celebration is from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.

As we celebrate Earth’s turn into fall’s beauty, we also focus on the labyrinth, a spiritual tool for contemplation renewed in the Middle Ages. Distinct from a maze, the labyrinth has one winding path into and out of the center, allowing the walker to follow the path while contemplating.

Through the funding of two grants, the labyrinth at Weber Center has been restored, with the removal and cleaning of every stone. Gemini, twin brother musicians Sandor and Laszlo Slomovits, will join in blessing the restored labyrinth.

The celebration is free and open to all. Registration is not required.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.