Events & Retreats – 6.8.22

Organ Concerts

David Jonies

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring David Jonies. A native of Germany, David Jonies is Director of Music and Organist at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, where he plays the three organs by Flentrop and Casavant for Archdiocesan and Parish liturgies as well as in concert. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Dr. Andrew Schaeffer

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Dr. Andrew Schaeffer. Dr. Schaeffer, a Chicago native, serves as the Director of Music and Organist at Luther Memorial Church in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. He has performed recitals all over the United States, and will be a featured performer at both the 2021 and 2022 national conventions of the Organ Historical Society. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Bruce Bengtson

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Bruce Bengtson. Mr. Bengtson is currently directing the Cathedral Choir and serving as organist at the two downtown buildings in Madison that make up the Cathedral Parish. Not only has he played concerts in the United States, he has also played in Mexico, Canada and Europe. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sacred Land-Wild Church: Summer Solstice

Inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church movement, Sacred Land-Wild Church: Summer Solstice will be held on June 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound Center led by Eric Anglada, our ecological programming coordinator. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. In a time of planetary upheaval, it is crucial to recover our elemental sense of connection and kinship with creator and creation. There will be a free will offering and no registration is required for the event. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sinsinawa Farmer’s Market

On June 22, Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting a farmer’s market from 4 to 7 p.m. The farmer’s market will be held at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm and feature multiple vendors. The featured vendors will be Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Shop. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Roots of Racism: In the Psyche and our Response to this Darkness

Saturday, June 11

Don Bisson, FMS and Boreta Singleton will present a hybrid one-day retreat exploring the roots of racism and our response as Christians to this social sin. The fee to attend online is $40, and the in-person option, including lunch, is $60.

Don Bisson, FMS is a Marist Brother, known both nationally and internationally for his work as a retreat director and presenter in the area of spirituality and Jungian psychology. Boreta A. Singleton is a Catholic school educator, a Candidate for the Sisters of Mercy, and the former Director of the Office for Black Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Register here.

Refreshing Summer Solitude

Sunday, June 26 – Friday, July 1

Join us at the Center at Mariandale for an onsite, in-person, silent directed retreat. Come and enjoy our 61-acre campus overlooking the majestic Hudson River, refresh your spirit, and experience greater intimacy with God. There will be opportunities to meet with an experienced spiritual director, ample time for personal prayer, rest, relaxation, pool time, walks, meditation and contemplation. Daily liturgy or communion service will be available. Learn more and register here.

Journey of the Universe: Educators Retreat

Thursday, July 7 – Sunday, July 10

What does it mean that the stars are our ancestors? Designed for a wide range of educators, this retreat will draw on the film Journey of the Universe and the legacies of Maria Montessori, Pierre Teilhard De Chardin, and Thomas Berry. It will combine contemplative practices with discussions of how we can orient young people to an animate and interconnected Earth community, and at a time of ecological crisis, offer hopeful strategies for the future. Presenter Sam King is the Project Manager for Journey of the Universe, a graduate student in Religion and Ecology at Yale Divinity School, and a Research Assistant for the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology. The cost of $375 includes accommodations and meals. Learn more and Register here.

Individual Retreat Week Getaway

Monday, July 11 – Sunday, July 17

Spend a week or just a few days on an unstructured, private retreat at The Center at Mariandale. Catch up on rest and relaxation, enjoy nature walks and the labyrinth, the outdoor swimming pool and views of the Hudson River.

The cost of $95 per night or $570 for the week includes meals and accommodations. Register here.

Trinity and Community: The Mysticism of Creation

Sunday, July 17 – Saturday, July 23

Come be a part of this special seven-day retreat on the Book of Creation led by Sr. Pat Connick, OP. Consider how the very presence of our Trinitarian God is imprinted in all of Creation as you explore the Universe Story. Listen to the Spirit speak, describing how to live in community with greater love and possibility, as you pray with “The Canticle of the Universe,” a 21st century science-based psalm, and meditate on questions that draw you into deeper mindfulness and awareness.

Sr. Pat is a scientist and a Dominican Sister of Peace. She is currently writing a practical guide for those who are seeking God by “reading” the Book of Creation. The cost of $650 is all-inclusive. Register here.

The Art of Iconography Retreat

Tuesday, August 23 – Thursday, August 25

Fr. Peter Pearson will lead an experiential Byzantine iconography painting retreat. No previous experience or talent required. Following centuries-old guidelines and step-by-step instructions, you will paint, pray, and create an icon to take home.

Fr. Pearson has been studying and painting icons for more than fifty years and teaching others to do so for more than half that time. He’s authored three books on the subject and has painted hundreds of icons for churches, monasteries, seminaries, convents, and individuals all over the world. The cost of $550 includes room, board, and supplies. Register here.

Weber Center Celebrates Summer Solstice

Summer solstice is a time of love and abundance as Earth pours herself out in bud, bloom, and birthing time for her many creatures. All are welcome to join in a ritual celebration of the Summer Solstice from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Come with a poem or song, a treat to share, and an open heart. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. All guests will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear a mask when not eating.

Weber Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

A Spiritual Ecology: Connecting Contemplation with the Cry of the Earth

Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa Mound’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading A Spiritual Ecology presentation on Tuesday, June 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for $15. At bottom, the planetary challenges we now face are spiritual. This presentation will explore the ways we may more profoundly understand and respond to those challenges by drawing on contemporary ecological thought, Christian theology, Indigenous spirituality, Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ and from Anglada’s own experience living with the land. The goal of our time together is to forge a way of being within the world that is so old it looks new. Please register for this presentation by Monday, June 27. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Story in Crisis: Connecting Scripture & Creation

Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa Mound’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading a Story in Crisis presentation on Tuesday, July 5, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for $15. The way we read and understand the foundational stories of who we are, who God is and how and why we were created lies at the root of the enormous challenges we now face as a society. This presentation will offer an ecological reading of the Bible that offers a way of understanding this crucial moment from a scriptural perspective. Please register for this presentation by Monday, July 4. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.