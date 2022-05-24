Events & Retreats – 5.25.22

Organ Concert: Mark Babcock

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Mark Babcock. Professor Babcock, originally from Iowa, sang in the prestigious Westminster Choir which performs regularly with the New Jersey Symphony, the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra. He has worked with great musical leaders such as Joseph Flummerfelt, Joan Lippincott, Robert Shaw, Riccardo Mutti and Hugh Wolff. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenterfor more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Workshop Explores Unity in Diversity among Members of a Religious Order

Women religious (Catholic Sisters) have tended to be at the forefront of recognizing and appreciating differences among people in the world: they have striven to become anti-racist, to welcome the immigrant and the exiled, and to care for all creatures who share our common home, Earth.

Sister Laurie Brink, OP, a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, takes Sisters to the next level in her presentation, The Differences Among Us: Seeking Unity in Diversity, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center. She reflects on the need for women religious to recognize and respect the generational, ecclesial, racial, and cultural differences among members of their own congregations.

Sister Laurie, a Professor of New Testament Studies at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, is the author of several books and an Associate Editor of The Bible Today.

The Differences Among Us is offered both in-person at Weber Retreat and Conference Center and via live stream. In-person guests will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear masks. There is no cost, but donations are appreciated. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Weber Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Organ Concert: Sr. Patricia Gallagher, OP

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Sr. Patricia Gallagher, OP. She is a member of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and has served as a liturgical musician in many parishes. She currently assists with the music at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse and at St. Dominic Villa. She holds a Master’s degree in music from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, and a Master of Theological Studies from the Franciscan School of Theology, Berkeley, CA. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.