Catholic Faith Technologies and Dominican Charism Initiative Honored As Winner Bronze Stevie® Awards In 2022 American Business Awards®

The Dominican Charism Initiative recognized for Achievement in Product Innovation – Computer Services & Software

Kansas City, MO: Catholic Faith Technologies (CFT), an innovative technology partner for today’s dioceses and organizations, today announced its partner, the Dominican Charism Initiative, has been recognized for their “The Call to Truth” series with a Bronze Stevie award for Achievement in Product Innovation – Computer Services & Software.

“As more and more religiously sponsored ministries rely upon lay leaders in their schools and programs, expanding the charism formation in the history and mission of the religious congregation becomes increasingly vital.” says Jonathan Lewis, Vice President of CFT. “We are privileged to partner with forward-thinking organizations like the Dominican Charism Initiative to provide the technology platform and support they need to elevate and scale their community formation for leaders, both religious and lay.” The Dominican charism has been a driving force in Christianity for over 800 years and through this award-winning series, learners will deepen their understanding of the Dominican charism and expand global consciousness of Dominican life and mission.

About The Dominican Charism Initiative

The Dominican Charism Initiative created a series of courses on the CFT online learning platform to inform, inspire, and ensure their formation was available for future learners. Dominican sisters, friars, nuns, laity, associates, and members of the Dominican Youth Movement from around the globe have contributed to making this initiative come to life.

The courses offer the opportunity for all members of the Dominican family and lay partners to learn the foundational elements of Dominican life and mission. Through a variety of presentations, prayer, and reflection questions, each of the modules in the Dominican Charism Initiative series offer instruction that deepens understanding of and excitement for being Dominican.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. The Dominican Charism Initiative was nominated in the Achievement in Product Innovation – Computer Services & Software.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners

