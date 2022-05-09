Events & Retreats – 5.11.22

Glass Bowl or Tray Class

Join Barb McKinlay, a glass artist originally from Dubuque, Iowa, and design your own summer bowl or tray on Saturday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll have choices of cut glass, pebbles, stringers and noodles to create your masterpiece. You can also choose a floral design or a design of your own. The class is $80 and registration ends Tuesday, May 31. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Glass Garden Stakes Class

Get ready for a beautiful garden this summer! Join us at Sinsinawa Mound to make three garden stakes out of glass which will be attached to a metal garden stake for indoor or outdoor use on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You will have a choice of butterflies, flowers, birds, owls, bumblebees, cats or an abstract design of your own. The class is $80 and registration ends Tuesday, May 31.

Organ Concert: Stephen Price

Dr. Stephen Price teaches organ, church music and music theory at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. Dr. Price attended the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, receiving the Master of Music and Doctor of Music degrees under the tutelage of Dr. Janette Fishell. Dr. Price competed and garnered recognition in several international competitions during his graduate studies, including the Franz Schmidt Organ Competition, André Marchal Organ Competition and the Canadian International Organ Competition. Join us for his organ concert on Wednesday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound.

Piano Concert: Fragments from a Life

In the looming face of the second world war, 10-year-old Ruth Schönthal and her family fled Germany. They would spend the next decade seeking safety in Sweden, the USSR, Japan and Mexico before finally settling in New York. At the end of her remarkable life, Schönthal distilled these experiences into nineteen crystalline miniatures, "Fragments from a Woman's Diary." In this program, woven between these musical fragments, are other deeply personal works by Czech, Ukrainian, Polish and American women composers. Join us on Wednesday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Queen of the Rosary Chapel at Sinsinawa Mound to hear Dr. Katelyn Bouska's piano concert.

Presentation Focuses on the Presence and Action of the Holy Spirit in our Lives

The Holy Spirit enables us to discern how to continue the Mission of Jesus, enabled by God’s divine presence in our lives. In this presentation, Sister Jamie Phelps, OP, a Dominican Sister of Adrian, invites participants to explore and share their experiences of being attentive and responsive to the Holy Spirit in their daily lives.

The Holy Spirit’s Presence and Action in our Daily Lives is presented from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center, and is offered in person and online.

An educator, psychiatric social worker, and Professor of Systematic Theology, Sister Jamie has taught at the Catholic Theological Union and Loyola University, both in Chicago, and at the Institute for Black Catholic Studies of Xavier University of Louisiana. She has lectured and conducted workshops in parishes, dioceses, and universities in the United States, Rome, and South Africa.

In-person guests at Weber Retreat and Conference Center will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear masks. Sister Jamie’s presentation is also offered through live stream. The presentation is free of cost, but a goodwill donation is appreciated.

Registration is not required for in-person participation, but those attending online must register to receive a link for the live stream presentation. Registration is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Siena Retreat Center Offers Institute for Spiritual Guidance

Siena Retreat Center’s Institute for Spiritual Guidance will include training on group spiritual guidance methods, a panel of speakers on race and gender identity, a session entitled “Global Justice for Spiritual Guides,” and a keynote presentation by Lucy Abbott Tucker. Held in person at Siena Retreat Center (Racine, WI) August 11-13, info and registration are available at https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreat-programs

Upcoming events at The Center at Mariandale in Ossining, NY

Heart Speaks to Heart: Biblical Women in Conversation

Sunday, May 15 – Friday, May 20

Nancy Sheridan, SASV and Nicki Verploegen, PhD will lead an in-person silent guided retreat, “Heart Speaks to Heart: Biblical Women in Conversation” at The Center at Mariandale in Ossining, NY. Participants will be invited into heartfelt conversations with Biblical women across the Hebrew and Christian Scriptures through drama, reflection and ritual. There will be opportunity to meet daily with a spiritual director. The fee is $495 (all inclusive).

Nancy Sheridan, SASV is a spiritual director, having spent many years on the staff of the Center for Religious Development in Cambridge, MA. Nicki Verploegen, Ph.D is co-founder of TATENDA International, served as Director of Spiritual and Ministerial Development and Visiting Professor at Weston Jesuit School of Theology, and currently teaches courses in spirituality around the US. Learn more and register here.

The Roots of Racism: In the Psyche and our Response to this Darkness

Saturday, June 11

Don Bisson, FMS and Boreta Singleton will present a hybrid in-person and virtual one-day retreat exploring the roots of racism and our response as Christians to this social sin. The $60 in-person fee includes lunch. The virtual option is $40.

Don Bisson, FMS is a Marist Brother, known both nationally and internationally for his work as a retreat director and presenter in the area of spirituality and Jungian psychology. Boreta A. Singleton is a Catholic school educator, a Candidate for the Sisters of Mercy, and the former Director of the Office for Black Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Register here.

Refreshing Summer Solitude

Sunday, June 26 – Friday, July 1

Join us at the Center at Mariandale for an onsite, in-person, silent directed retreat. Come and enjoy our 61-acre campus overlooking the majestic Hudson River, refresh your spirit, and experience greater intimacy with God. There will be opportunities to meet with an experienced spiritual director, ample time for personal prayer, rest, relaxation, pool time, walks, meditation and contemplation. Daily liturgy or communion service will be available. Learn more and register here.

Journey of the Universe: Educators Retreat

Thursday, July 7 – Sunday, July 10

What does it mean that the stars are our ancestors? Designed for a wide range of educators, this retreat will draw on the film Journey of the Universe and the legacies of Maria Montessori, Pierre Teilhard De Chardin, and Thomas Berry. It will combine contemplative practices with discussions of how we can orient young people to an animate and interconnected Earth community, and at a time of ecological crisis, offer hopeful strategies for the future. Presenter Sam King is the Project Manager for Journey of the Universe, a graduate student in Religion and Ecology at Yale Divinity School, and a Research Assistant for the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology. The cost of $375 includes accommodations and meals. Learn more and Register here.

Individual Retreat Week Getaway

Monday, July 11 – Sunday, July 17

Spend a week or just a few days on an unstructured, private retreat at The Center at Mariandale. Catch up on rest and relaxation, enjoy nature walks and the labyrinth, the outdoor swimming pool and views of the Hudson River.

The cost of $95 per night or $570 for the week includes meals and accommodations. Register here.

Trinity and Community: The Mysticism of Creation

Sunday, July 17 – Saturday, July 23

Come be a part of this special seven-day retreat on the Book of Creation led by Sr. Pat Connick, OP. Consider how the very presence of our Trinitarian God is imprinted in all of Creation as you explore the Universe Story. Listen to the Spirit speak, describing how to live in community with greater love and possibility, as you pray with “The Canticle of the Universe,” a 21st century science-based psalm, and meditate on questions that draw you into deeper mindfulness and awareness.

Sr. Pat is a scientist and a Dominican Sister of Peace. She is currently writing a practical guide for those who are seeking God by “reading” the Book of Creation. The cost of $650 is all-inclusive. Register here.

The Art of Iconography Retreat

Tuesday, August 23 – Thursday, August 25

Fr. Peter Pearson will lead an experiential Byzantine iconography painting retreat. No previous experience or talent required. Following centuries-old guidelines and step-by-step instructions, you will paint, pray, and create an icon to take home.

Fr. Pearson has been studying and painting icons for more than fifty years and teaching others to do so for more than half that time. He’s authored three books on the subject and has painted hundreds of icons for churches, monasteries, seminaries, convents, and individuals all over the world. The cost of $550 includes room, board, and supplies. Register here.