Spotlights: Mission San Jose

Sister Spotlight: Irene Mary Diones, OP

Sister Irene Mary Diones of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose was awarded the 2020 Fra Angelico Award by the Dominican Institute for the Arts (DIA). She was nominated by DIA members because her work is the highest quality in her discipline, it is highly honored in artistic circles, and it exemplifies the ideals of the DIA. The DIA board selects the award recipient. Sister Irene Mary is a composer, a musician, a photographer, a visual artist, and a calligrapher. She expressed her gratitude for the award and the DIA stating that her sister artists inspire and broaden her work.

Partner in Mission Spotlight: Bob Barone

Bob Barone can be described in one word: Faithful. Bob is a retired Chemical and Engineering Salesman who volunteers at the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose Motherhouse. He works regularly in the gardens, the Chapel, the chicken coop, and still finds time to refinishing the dining room chairs. Bob started volunteering here four years ago. The motto, “See a need, fill a need.” captures Bob’s heart for service. He also jokes that volunteering at DSMSJ is his penance for the trouble he gave the Benedictine Nuns in grade school. We are thankful for Bob.