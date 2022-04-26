Sr. Mary Anna Euring Exhibits Artwork in Support of Ukraine

Sister Mary Anna Euring, OP, who grew up in Lynbrook, is having this solo exhibit of “On the Journey”, her Asian Brush paintings, at Melo Beauty Bar, 953 Franklin Avenue, Garden City starting in April 2022.



Sister Mary Anna, an Amityville Dominican Sister for 65 years, is allocating all proceeds from her exhibit to help support the Women and Children of Ukraine, through Sister Margaret Mayce, OP, Coordinator of the Dominican Sisters International in Rome, who will distribute donations to the Dominican Sisters in Europe who have opened their Convent Doors to the Refugees.

Sister had always been drawn to Asian brush paintings and longed for the day when she would have the time to express herself through this medium. Now, after many years devoted to being an educator, administrator, hospital chaplain and counselor, she is fulfilling her heart’s desire by re-engaging as a contemplative artist.



Her paintings visually express a quote from Teilhard de Chardin: “For those who know how to see, everything is sacred”. As an artist, she attempts to “see” the essence of reality and portray it by using the simple tools of ink, brush and rice paper. The simplicity of the medium appeals to her as it expresses her belief that “less is more”.



She shares with us: “As my creative “Chi” energy is released and flows spontaneously through the brush, I am always amazed by what emerges. Those who gaze on my art tell me that they are attracted by its “spirit”, and many are surprised to see their own life story reflected in what has flowed from my brush. This newfound gift of Asian brush painting is for me both a delight and a passion. My hope is that those who gaze upon it will be filled with deep peace, inspiration and healing”.