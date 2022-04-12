Events & Retreats – 04.13.2022

Upcoming INAI Exhibit to Feature ‘Art in the Time of COVID’

As organizations throughout the world are starting to open as the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly fades, a special exhibit that explores life during the pandemic through the artwork of eight Adrian Dominican Sisters, Associates, and friends is opening at INAI: A Space Apart’s art gallery.

Art in the Time of COVID opens on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and remains on exhibit through Sunday, August 28, 2022. An artists’ reception is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. The public is invited to both the exhibit and the reception.

All guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at an outdoor tent before entering the INAI Gallery. Masks and social distancing are required.

The exhibit features the artwork of Sisters Barbara Cervenka, OP, Mary J. Hickey, OP, Aneesah McNamee, OP, Suzanne Schreiber, OP, and Nancyann Turner, OP; Adrian Dominican Associate Judith Engel; and friends Debra Henning and Mame Jackson.

During the early months of the pandemic, Sister Barbara called together this group of friends to respond to the unique time through their art. They gathered monthly on Zoom to share their work and gave expression to their thoughts, feelings, and observations through a variety of media, including drawing, painting, collage, journaling, quilting, graphic arts, photography, and video production. “We wanted to recognize the singularity of [the pandemic], how unusual and how difficult this time is,” Sister Barbara said.

Art in the Time of COVID is dedicated to the memory of 14 Adrian Dominican Sisters who died of COVID-19 in the winter of 2021. Their names will be posted in the exhibit. Visitors are invited to write the names of loved ones whom they lost to the pandemic so that they can be remembered as well.

INAI (in-EYE), a Japanese word meaning within, is a place for quiet reflection and art and is open to the public. The INAI Gallery is adjacent to the north entrance of Weber Retreat and Conference Center on the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse Campus. Enter the Eastern-most driveway to the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center.

Gallery hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and by appointment by calling 313-608-9181.

Meeting Alzheimer’s: The Art and Science of Creative Dementia Caregiving

It can be difficult to understand, communicate, and connect with people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia. They may say or do things that don’t make sense, or they may become upset or angry. Finding creative ways to react and respond can make a big difference in the quality of their lives and enhance ongoing relationships. Dr. Jade Angelica will be leading Meeting Alzheimer’s: The Art and Science of Creative Dementia Caregiving–For Families, Friends, and Informal Caregivers. The workshop will be held on May 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Sinsinawa Mound. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. To make this program a true gift for the caregivers, the workshop, program materials, and lunch are offered to family caregivers free of charge through a grant from the Bader Philanthropies, Inc. Register by May 6 by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Afternoon of Prose, Poetry, and Potpourri

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Weber Retreat and Conference Center offers an afternoon of Prose, Poetry, and Potpourri from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The program will begin with a talk by Dr. Julieanna Frost, Associate Professor of History at Siena Heights University, on her passion for writing and her inspiration for various topics. She will also read from her own selected works. The program will continue with the sharing of poetry, readings, songs, or tunes from participants.

The event is free and will include refreshments for those participating in person. Registration is not required. All guests will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear masks when not eating.

The program is also offered through live stream at https://webercenter.org/poetry.

Weber Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Labyrinth Retreat: Scattering Loving-Kindness Here, There and Everywhere

In a time when the peoples of our world struggle with basic needs, cruelty, anger and uncertainty and when we feel helpless to make a difference, we can engage loving kindness as we walk the labyrinth with the Metta prayer in our hearts. The Metta or loving-kindness meditation is a method of developing compassion. It comes from the Buddhist tradition, but it can be adapted and practiced by anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Praying the Metta prayer brings us into the open-hearted compassion of forgiveness, mercy and love. As we walk the labyrinth and practice Metta, the positive energy of loving-kindness will envelop us and invite us to pause, breathe, listen and send out compassion first to ourselves, then for the shared suffering of humanity. Sister Stella DeVenuta will be leading the retreat on Saturday, May 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sinsinawa Mound. Registration for Labyrinth Retreat: Scattering Loving-Kindness Here, There and Everywhere ends on May 2 and the fee is $75 per person. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Praying with Sweetgrass: Becoming Naturalized to Place

In “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants,” Potawatomi botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer helps us to see other species as relatives. In this virtual talk led by Damian Costello, we will examine the main themes of “Braiding Sweetgrass” and further discern the spiritual implications of these relationships for people of settler descent. By uncovering analogous teachings and practices in the Judeo-Christian tradition, including sweetgrass, a sacred Northern European plant, we will examine how we engage Indigenous wisdom without appropriation and in conjunction with work for right relationship with Indigenous communities. Praying with Sweetgrass: Becoming Naturalized to Place will be held on Tuesday, May 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The fee is $15 per person and registration ends on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m. Register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Sacred Land-Wild Church: May Day

Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. In a time of planetary upheaval, it is crucial to recover our elemental sense of connection and kinship with creator and creation. Inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church movement, Sacred Land-Wild Church: May Day will be held on April 30 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound Center led by Eric Anglada, our ecological programming coordinator. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.