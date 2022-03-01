COMMISSION ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN MEETING FOR 2022

It’s almost time for the Commission on the Status of Women meeting from March 14-25th. It will be a historic meeting with the possibly of nearly 50,000 women joining virtually. This is one of the blessings of the pandemic. ZOOM. This media has allowed more women to participate from around the world than ever before. There are so many topics and side events all focused on women and climate. What an opportunity for us to learn from each other how climate change has impacted women globally.

I suggest that you register on the CSW NGO NY platform so that you can get a look at all the offerings as well as the online exhibits from various NGO’s and artists who are presenting their work for sale. This a global opportunity you do not want to miss. Even if you can attend only one side event/webinar you will be enriched by the global women and how climate change is impacting women.

Also, one of the webinars/side events being offered has been prepared by the Dominican International Justice Promoters, Sr. Reg McKillip, OP U.S., Sr. Mary Tuck, O.P. South Africa, Sr. Teresa Dagdag, MM, Philippines, Sr. Marie Monet, OP, Europe and Sr. Marcella Soto, OP, Bolivia. These women have been collaborating for several months to bring together a global perspective on women and climate. Some of the presenters will share through the lens of Laudato Si Action Platform, and others are offering their expertise on climate change in their region and its effect on women. Join us on March 14th 7:00 AM EDT.

You can join us by registering in advance for this meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

To register for the CSW Platform please go to this link : https://ngocsw.configio.com/pd/6/?mc_cid=3817a6cc25&mc_eid=bb48b065bb/

You will be able to access the forum. Below is a picture of the registration page. There is no cost to attend the forum. It asks if you want to donate but you do not need to donate. Just say no or skip the question. Then register and take some time to review all the offerings, exhibits and artist works for sale.

In addition to the CSW NGO NY offerings there is also the UN Women Program.

I encourage you to look over their program and participate in as many of these that your schedule permits. The link here will take you to their offerings on Generation Equality at CSW66.

Here is a link to the actual side events from UN Women New York.

Below is the flyer for the Dominican Webinar being held on March 14th. Join us if your schedule permits. The webinar will be in English and Spanish with translation. After the event we will share the recordings with you. Please circulate the flyer wherever you can.