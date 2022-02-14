St. Mary’s Dominican High School Annual Food Drive Largest in School’s History

Members of St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s Campus Ministry Club (CMC) with Jay Vise, Director of Communications and Marketing for Second Harvest Food Bank (center) are (from left) freshmen Annabelle Hamada and Livy Eastman, junior Madeline Pourciau (CMC Service Liaison officer), junior Abi Scanlan who acquired a $10,000 donation to the school’s food drive, junior Mia Signorelli (CMC Discipleship Liaison officer), senior Jenna Thomas (CMC Student Preacher Liaison officer), juniors Madeline Kerber and Annie Leingang (CMC Liturgical Ministry Liaison officers).

When the Second Harvest Food Bank trucks arrived on St. Mary’s Dominican High School campus to pick-up the school’s food drive donations, it was the largest collection in the school’s history.

Marking its 23rd year doing the annual food drive, the 2022 drive surpassed this year’s goal by 388%. A total of 96,934 food items were donated during the one-week drive, making it one of Second Harvest Food Bank’s largest organized food drive events. This year’s drive included a significant monetary donation acquired by Dominican junior Abi Scanlan when she was reaching out to food drive contributors. In response, Jessica Brandt made a $10,000 donation.

Inspiration for this year’s competition was the board game, Clue, with all class levels and alumnae participating. Total collections for each level:

8th Graders: 21,201

Freshmen: 6,704

Sophomores: 4,158

Juniors: 36,591

Seniors: 22,134

Alumnae: 6,146

“Our students look forward to the food drive each spring, and they did a tremendous job this year, collecting and sorting all of the donations in only one week,” said Dr. Maureen Wright, OP, Vice President of Dominican Catholic Identity. “This effort gave us the opportunity to live two of the Dominican pillars, community and service. We built community while serving our greater community. The food drive is led by Dominican’s Campus Ministry Club whose members worked with great passion and energy. Many other students, personnel, and alumnae helped to make this accomplishment possible. We are grateful to all of them.”

“This total of more than 90,000 items of food is just outstanding,” said Second Harvest President & CEO Natalie Jayroe. “The annual Dominican food drive helps to feed thousands of hungry in our community every year. And the wonderful $10,000 monetary donation will help feed 40,000 people as well.”