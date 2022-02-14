Sacred Heart Parish Dubbed “The Sistine Chapel of Queens” with Mural Honoring Dominican Sisters

Sacred Heart Church in Glendale, NY, celebrated the longtime contributions of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville to the parish with a special mural. On January 23, 2022, they hosted a blessing of a painting on the ceiling that features our founder St. Dominic de Guzmán and our patroness St. Catherine of Siena as well as the emblem of our Congregation. Sisters were delighted to attend. It was even covered in The Tablet Diocesan Newspaper.



“We are overjoyed that the parish of Sacred Heart in Glendale is celebrating the Dominican Sisters of Amityville and our more than 80-year history serving the school and parish there,” said Peggy McVetty, the Prioress of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville. “On behalf of all our members, we likewise celebrate the good people of this parish whose faith and witness have challenged us to be more authentic in our preaching. Special thanks to the artists who allowed our legacy of preaching to remain so vivid!”



The Dominican Sisters founded the school, serving in it since 1941. Before that, the Sisters taught Sunday school classes there. Over the years, more than 100 Sisters have lived or ministered there. These women have done it all: teaching and administering at the school, leading faith formation, serving as Eucharistic ministers, offering piano lessons and more! Their presence continues even today!



Members of the parish have now dubbed the parish, “The Sistine Chapel of Queens!” The Dominican artwork is part of a larger mural project initiated by the pastor Fred Marano. Other paintings include angels playing instruments; the four Evangelists and a Pelican, a symbol of Christ. The mural honoring our Sisters was commissioned by parishioner Rosemary Lazenby. Rosemary had loved the sisters since she was little, noting that her mother Hilda’s best friend from childhood became a Dominican Sister. She remembers her mom visiting Sister Catherine, previously Dora, while she and her sister played on the floor. When Rosemary moved to Sacred Heart Parish, she encountered the sisters again when she volunteered to teach Confirmation students. “The Sisters were in charge of the Faith Formation Office,” she said. “ I got to know Sister Pat (McCann) and S. Eva (Mazzetta). They are just great people. Why not honor them? They work hard and they deserve it!”



The mural was painted by husband/wife team Ginger and Chuck Andro as part of their company True Faux. Photos by Bill Miller and Greg Shemitz