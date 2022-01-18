Dominican Students’ Art in 2022 National Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition

Work by St. Mary’s Dominican High School seniors Molly LeBlanc, Corinne Lobell, and Laila Mullen will be in the 2022 National Art Honor Society (NAHS)/National Junior Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition. The students’ work was chosen to represent their school in the virtual exhibition. Mullen’s Dominican art teacher is Angelle Caffery who also is moderator of Dominican’s NAHS chapter. LeBlanc and Lobell are students of art teacher Rosalie Abadie.

Representatives from six member schools of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD) participated as jurors: Burren College of Art, College of Creative Studies, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art and Design, and Parsons School of Design. Overall, 200 artworks out of 1,665 submissions were chosen as part of the virtual exhibit which opens on Tuesday, January 18 at: https://www.arteducators.org/opportunities/naea-studio-gallery-exhibitions/current-exhibitions

Happy Morning & New Beginnings

Molly LeBlanc

LeBlanc titled her entry, Happy Morning & New Beginnings. “I took this picture of bacon and eggs while I was evacuated for Hurricane Ida. When we went to eat, I made this to make someone laugh, not knowing I was going to draw it and have a happy memory from this scary experience,” she said.

Lobell titled her entry, The Historic French Quarter. She shared, “The French Quarter is my favorite part of the city due to its liveliness, bright colors, and architecture. It is one of the places in the world where everywhere you look it is picture-perfect, full of life, and history. The classic multi-story building and the bright colors I used shed only a sliver of its beauty.”

The Historic French Quarter

Corinne Lobell

For her entry, Self-Portrait, Mullen noted, “I wanted to create a portrait that would show my inner feelings and how others can misconstrue them. The emotion I portray was insecurity, yet the outlook that many others may see is confidence and beauty, which brings forth obscurity.”

Self-Portrait

Laila Mullen

The National Art Honor Society was established in 1978 in the United States by the National Art Education Association (NAEA) for high school students grades 9-12 from the National Art Honor Society. The NAEA also offers a National Junior Art Honor Society for students in grades 6-8. Founded in 1947, the NAEA is the leading professional membership organization exclusively for visual arts, design, and media arts education professionals.