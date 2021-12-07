Events & Retreats – 12.08.21

Dominican Family in Venezuela: History and Present Day Challenges

Join the MSJ Dominicans as they commemorate the 800th Anniversary of St. Dominic’s death with a presentation and prayer service.

Stories of the Land: Faith, Ancestors, and Indigenous Justice

Siena Retreat Center is pleased to present a weekend retreat weaving themes of land, indigeneity, and spirituality. Held in person at Siena Retreat Center Friday, January 28, to Saturday, January 29, 2022, the retreat will be facilitated by Brenna and Eric Cussen Anglada, co-founders of St. Isidore Catholic Worker Farm in the “driftless” bioregion of Wisconsin and the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk, Sauk, and Meskwaki. Eric also serves as the Ecological Programming Coordinator at Sinsinawa Mound. Join us for an exploration of our connection to the Earth and her inhabitants through delving into our spirituality, family roots, colonial legacy, and possibilities for solidarity and transformation. Information and registration are at https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/stories-land-faith-ancestors-and-indigenous-justice

Sisters to Livestream Christmas Masses

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa invite you to worship with them virtually as they celebrate Christmas. Services will be livestreamed at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the following times: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Christmas music prelude at 7 p.m. and Mass at 7:30 p.m., and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Mass at 11 a.m. Though we cannot worship together in person during this coronavirus pandemic, we hope you are experiencing good health, are connected with those you love, and have what you need. We hold the needs of the world in prayer daily.

Celebration of Winter Solstice

All are invited to welcome the season of winter with a ritual, Winter Solstice: A Sacred Time. The virtual celebration, facilitated by Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. EST Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The celebration includes reflections upon our turning from darkness to light as the days begin to grow longer, and from the past to this new moment. We will cultivate our own capacity as beings of light to shine our light and love as fully as possible upon one another and our world.

A Dominican Sister of Adrian, Michigan, Sister Esther is a retreat leader and spiritual director who conducts a monthly Day of Mindfulness at Weber Center.

The celebration is free and open to all. Registration is not required. To participate, join the live stream at https://webercenter.org/seasons.

For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.