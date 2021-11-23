Events & Retreats – 11.24.21

Native American Nook Discussion Series Closes with ‘The Night Watchman’

The final book of Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Native American Book Discussion series is Louise Erdrich’s “The Night Watchman.” Join Eric Anglada virtually from 7 to 8:15 p.m. CST Tuesday, Dec. 14, to share musings of this book. Based on the extraordinary life of National Book Award winning author Erdrich’s grandfather, who worked as a night watchman and carried the fight against Native dispossession from rural North Dakota all the way to Washington, D.C., this powerful novel explores themes of love and death with lightness and gravity and unfolds with the elegant prose, sly humor, and depth of feeling of a master craftsman. The book is available for purchase at Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery or at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery online. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. CST. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Celebrate Winter Solstice with Natura Divina-Wild Church

Come to Sinsinawa Mound Center for Natura Divina-Wild Church: Winter Solstice from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring the sacred time of winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year. Our gathering draws on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar, as well as the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements. Be prepared to spend some time outdoors. Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will facilitate. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Be Still and Stay in the Light ~ Advent Through a Mandala Lens

Monday December 13, 2021

Free Will Offering

When one creates a mandala it becomes a window for exploring one’s inner self. As we enter the time of Advent, explore the symbolism and transformative healing offered by spirituality and the art of mandalas. https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/advent-through-the-lens-of-the-mandala/

Tending the Call ~ Ongoing Formation for Spiritual Directors (Online / Winter Session)

Tuesday Feb 8, 2022 – Tuesday Feb 12, 2022

6:30pm – 8:00pm EST

Price: $100.00

Tending the Call invites you to join a community of Spiritual Directors who feel called to revisit the teachings of foundational companions and re-imagine ways they might support your present-day ministries. We invite you to share, study, and pray with a sacred community of practicing Spiritual Directors as we seek a deepening relationship with God and are reminded of the journey of transformation that first called us to the practice of spiritual direction. Details and Register https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/tending-the-call-winter/

Finding Freedom in Healing and Forgiveness (Online)

Date: Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Time: 6:30pm – 8:00pm EST

Price: $25.00

Enter into a healing journey that begins with you – and with forgiveness and hopefulness. Finding Freedom in Healing and Forgiveness shines a light on the imbalance and disconnection that seem to be thriving forces in life today. Threats to health and sense of security overwhelm. Defining any new normal seems to create conflict rather than a collective sense of well-being. What throws you off balance or makes you immobile? Unmet expectations? Excessive anticipation or wants? Unmet needs and distrust showing up as anger, fear, or shame? There is hope for a better tomorrow. https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/finding-freedom-in-healing-and-forgiveness/

Journey into Silence Retreat: Rising from Winter (4-Day Retreat in Conway, Michigan)

Thursday March 24, 2022 – Sunday March 27, 2022

Price: $365

Silence the world around you. Silence the world within you. In the stillness hear God’s voice. In the quiet, sense the Divine’s presence and the spiritual love that is waiting to embrace you. Gently enter into silence during this retreat experience. A spiritual director will be here to companion with you on this silent retreat. This retreat is hosted by Dominican Center Marywood at the Augustine Center Retreat House. in Conway, Michigan, on the northern border of Petoskey. $365: Includes spiritual direction, meals, and room. Space is limited. Financial scholarships are available. Call to request information. Catechist Certification available. CFD: Spirituality. https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/journey-into-silence-retreat-rising-from-winter/

Stories of the Land: Faith, Ancestors, and Indigenous Justice

Siena Retreat Center is pleased to present a weekend retreat weaving themes of land, indigeneity, and spirituality. Held in person at Siena Retreat Center Friday, January 28, to Saturday, January 29, 2022, the retreat will be facilitated by Brenna and Eric Cussen Anglada, co-founders of St. Isidore Catholic Worker Farm in the “driftless” bioregion of Wisconsin and the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk, Sauk, and Meskwaki. Join us for an exploration of our connection to the Earth and her inhabitants through delving into our spirituality, family roots, colonial legacy, and possibilities for solidarity and transformation. Information and registration are at https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/stories-land-faith-ancestors-and-indigenous-justice

Virtual Las Posadas

Siena Retreat Center and Verónica Esparza Ramírez, OP (Mission San José) are teaming up to celebrate the tradition of Las Posadas, which recalls Mary and Joseph searching for lodging where Mary could give birth to Jesus. The Zoom gathering will include traditional and contemporary prayers, an opportunity for participants to share their prayer intentions, a celebration, and seasonal songs. Free. Learn more and register at https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/virtual-las-posadas