Dominican Delivers 125 Thanksgiving Baskets to Community

Exceeding its goal for this year’s annual Thanksgiving Baskets Drive, St. Mary’s Dominican High School delivered 125 Thanksgiving baskets to St. Rita Catholic Church in New Orleans for distribution to families in the neighborhood. The baskets were filled with food items to make a complete Thanksgiving meal for a family. Dominican partnered with St. Rita for this year’s drive.

Dominican’s Campus Ministry coordinated the one-week food drive that collected donations from homerooms, clubs, and athletic teams. Dominican alumnae, spanning several class years, donated 31 Thanksgiving baskets to the annual drive. Turkeys were donated by the parishes of neighboring St. Rita Catholic Church and Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville. The Dominican Dad’s Club delivered the 125 baskets to St. Rita Catholic School where Dominican students assisted with distribution. The Thanksgiving Baskets Drive will feed more than 1,000 people.