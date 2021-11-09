Dominican Pink Games A Win for Tulane Cancer Center Patient Relief Fund

At St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s “Paint the Pitt” Pink Volleyball Games on October 20th, the 8th grade, Junior Varsity, and Varsity teams from Dominican and Mount Carmel Academy took to the courts and raised funds in the fight against breast cancer. Dominican’s JV and Varsity teams celebrated wins.

This marks the 19th year for Dominican’s “Pink Games. Days leading up to the games there were several fundraising events that included sales of PJ’s Coffee, student bake sale, Parade of Prizes, Dominican Dad’s Club concessions, and raffles for a car wash, balcony lunch, and Best Seat in the House. Café Du Monde and Plum Street Snoballs donate a percentage of their sales toward the week’s proceeds. The addition of revenue from game tickets and t-shirt sales totaled $16,456 to support the Tulane Cancer Center Patient Relief Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients and their families.