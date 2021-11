Keeping with tradition, St. Mary’s Dominican High School seniors ran through St. Albert the Great Atrium and St. Mary’s Halls following the annual Ring Day Mass. Students, faculty, and staff waited along the halls for the Class of 2022 members who made several stops to have their rings turned before the celebration ended.

At the start of Running of the Halls,senior Betsy Cao follows classmate Cindy Nguyen who extends her hand for ring turning by greeters along the hallways.

Seniors Clare Gagnard (left) and Kelsey Major lock arms as they run the halls of St. Mary.