Four Adrian Dominican Sisters Minister to Immigrants at Border

Four Adrian Dominican Sisters were among hundreds of U.S. Catholic Sisters to respond to the call of Catholic Charities USA and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) to serve thousands of immigrants who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, waiting to be placed with a family member in the United States.

“The response was immediate, generous beyond expectation, and overwhelming,” Sister Mary Jane Lubinski, OP, one of the four Adrian Dominican Sisters, said during a September 8, 2021, live streamed presentation on the experience. “We went to the border to serve our brothers and sisters who are immigrants. We went on your behalf, and it was an honor. Where one of us is, all of us are.”

The Sisters were assigned to shelters along the border, in Texas and California, where immigrants are housed after detention as they await transportation to a family member or friend who is sponsoring them in the United States. Volunteers included Catholic Sisters, college students, lay people of a variety of religious traditions, and concerned local residents.

Participating in the presentation with Sister Mary Jane were Sisters Katherine Frazier, OP, Nancy Murray, OP, and Mary Soher, OP.

Watch the presentation here.