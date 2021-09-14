Events & Retreats – 9.15.2021

Urbi et Orbi: Dominican Preaching to the City and to the World

Members of the Dominican family are invited to participate in the second global Dominican preaching colloquium, from October 12-14, 2021, sponsored by the Dominican Preaching Network in the Philippines, Germany, and the United States.

You can register for this virtual colloquium by reviewing the brochure here, which gives information and a registration link. As we draw closer to the event date, registered participants will receive links to enter via Zoom or Facebook Live. We will also make links available for all the keynote talks and additional audio-visual presentations following the event.

Keynote speakers are Brother Gerard Timoner, Sister Barbara Beaumont, Sister Margaret Mayce, and Dr. Ann Garrido. Added audio-visual presentations also will showcase Dominican preaching across the world.

Siena Retreat Center Presents Online Series with Jeremy Lent

Prominent author, thinker, and speaker Jeremy Lent will be leading an online series this October for Siena Retreat Center. Described as “one of the greatest thinkers of our age,” Jeremy Lent integrates science, cosmology, and environmental and social justice to propose a pathway to a flourishing future: an ecological civilization. The four-part series offered via Zoom will be held on Tuesdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26, from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm Central Time. Jeremy Lent is the author of two books, The Patterning Instinct and The Web of Meaning, both of which are available in Siena Retreat Center’s Bookstore (5637 Erie Street, Racine, Wisconsin). Information and registration can be found here.

Young Single Catholic Women Invited to Come and See Life as an Adrian Dominican Sister

Are you – or is someone you know – a single Catholic woman, age 19 to 35, contemplating God’s call in your life? The Adrian Dominican Sisters invite you to a weekend of discernment. Come and See for yourself if God could be calling you to life as a Dominican Sister.

The Come and See weekend is October 8-10, 2021, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center on the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse Campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive in Adrian, Michigan. The weekend offers you the opportunity to meet other women discerning God’s call; join the Adrian Dominican Sisters for Sunday Liturgy; spend time in prayer, reflection, silence, sharing, and fun; learn about the life of an Adrian Dominican Sister; and tour the Motherhouse Campus, engaging in conversation with our Sisters.

There is no charge. You are our guest. Please register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For more information, contact Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, at vocations@adriandominicans.org.

Dan Schutte Concert

Composer, artist and author Dan Schutte will be at Sinsinawa Mound Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15. This concert will be available both in person and via livestream. Space is limited to 125 for the in-person concert, so register early. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. We’ve been singing Dan’s beloved melodies for years. Now the composer of “Here I Am, Lord”; “City of God”; and “Sing a New Song” wants to share his love of God with all. Schutte weaves stories, prayer, and reflection with song, inviting all into a deeper relationship with God. He has been composing music for worship for 50 years and continues to inspire with uplifting, new compositions for liturgy and personal spirituality, exhibiting an enduring ability to reach into people’s heart and draw them into prayer. The fee is $20 for the in-person concert and $15 for the livestream concert. Registration ends Oct. 13 at noon. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Native American Book Discussion

The next book in Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Native American Book Discussion Series is “Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God.” Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the virtual discussion from 7 to 8:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 12. “Native” is about identity, soul searching, and being on the never-ending journey of finding ourselves and finding God. As both a member of the Potawatomi Nation and a Christian, Kaitlin Curtice shows how reconnecting with her Native American roots both informs and challenges her Christian faith. As Curtice shares what it means to experience her faith through the lens of her Indigenous heritage, she reveals that a vibrant spirituality has its origins in identity, belonging, and a sense of place. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. The book is available for purchase at Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery or at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery online.

Your Kingdom Is Built on Truth and Justice

Dr. Ann Garrido, Associate Professor of Homiletics and Director of Spiritual Formation for the MAPS-CGS program at Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis, will present our next Dr. J.T. Vincent Lou Lecture on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7:00 PM. This will be a virtual presentation via Zoom.

Truth and justice are often connected in scripture but the relationship between them can feel nebulous. Why are the two so often linked? As people deeply concerned about justice, how do we also find the energy to care about truth? Why is the pursuit of truth in our world of “fake news” one of the most critical justice issues of our day? Join Ann Garrido in exploring the practice of “truthing” as a work of justice.

The lecture is free, but registration is required. Register at: https://bit.ly/3yYQUZz. NOTE: only one registration per computer/iPad is needed. Early registration is appreciated!