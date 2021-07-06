Barry University Joins COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

A member of the Barry University community gives a thumbs-up after receiving the vaccine.

June 22, 2021, Miami, Florida – As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting vaccination and a return to the pre-pandemic “normal,” Barry University proudly accepted an invitation from the White House and the U.S. Department of Education to participate in the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.

Barry University is one of three Florida institutions named in the initial White House announcement and the only in South Florida.

The initiative, part of the National Month of Action to mobilize 70% of adults to get at least one shot by July 4, calls on participating institutions to do the following:

Engage every student, faculty and staff member: Make sure every member of the campus community knows they are eligible for a vaccine and has resources to find one.

Organize the college community: Lead the way by identifying champions for vaccine efforts across campus and implementing a plan to get as many members of the college community vaccinated as possible.

Deliver vaccine access for all: Meet the community where it is. Bring vaccines on-site, and make it easy for students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated at nearby sites this summer.

Participation in the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge is another important step in Barry University’s work to promote widespread vaccination within the community.

The University has hosted three on-campus vaccination events and partnered with Jackson Health System to promote vaccination among college students. In the early days of the vaccine rollout, Barry University took steps to make sure all students, faculty, and staff were aware of expanding vaccine eligibility. The institution continues to educate all stakeholders about the benefits of vaccination.

As a participant in the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, Barry University will further accelerate its efforts in support of the goal of widespread vaccination and putting an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.