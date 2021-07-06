Adrian Dominican Congregation Receives Two Awards from Catholic Media Association

June 24, 2021, Chicago – The Adrian Dominican Congregation received two awards from the Catholic Media Association for a video and for its 2020-2021 Annual Report.

The Catholic Media Association announced the awards on June 10, 2021, at the end of its virtual annual conference. Normally, during in-person conferences, the awards are announced at a closing awards banquet.

The Adrian Dominican Sisters received the following awards:

“Hope for Haina,” a video produced as part of a series of Christmas fundraising videos, took Honorable Mention in the category of Best Freestanding Presentation of an Online Video: Social Justice Issues. The video explores the work and the benefits of a medical clinic, supported by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, that has offered healthcare and hope to roughly 15,000 children and adults living in Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic. Recognized for this project were Ashley (LaVigne) Concord, Project Coordinator and Interviewer, and Scott Miller, Videographer and Editor.

“The Greatest of These Is Love,” the 2020-2021 Annual Report for the Adrian Dominican Congregation, took third place in the category of Best Annual Report for a Catholic Nonprofit Organization. “This report excels in its attention to specific, tangible outcomes from donor donations, as well as contextualizing profiles in terms of their financial need and reliance on donations,” the judges wrote. Among those recognized for the project were Angela Kessler, Editor; Amy Palmer, Director of Development; Barbara Kelley, OP, Writer; and Ashley Duke, Graphic Designer.

The video and annual report involved the team efforts of the Adrian Dominican Congregation’s Development and Communications Departments. Along with the staff members already mentioned, they include Sheila Wathen, Communications, and Laura Brosamer, Sister Kathleen Schanz, OP, Catherine Witt, and Jolene Witt, Development.