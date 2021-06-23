Adrian Dominican Sisters Celebrate 375 Years of Service by ‘Heroes’

The Adrian Dominican Sisters took time out on June 10, 2021, to recognize 38 Co-workers who marked a total of 375 years of service. Under the theme “Legendary Heroes,” the recognition took the form of a PowerPoint presentation that played throughout the day for Sisters and Co-workers on the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse Campus to view.

This virtual celebration follows the example of last year’s celebration, “Super Heroes.” Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Co-workers were recognized for milestone anniversaries with a picnic and an awards presentation.

The following Co-workers are marking milestone anniversaries of service:

30 years: Nilda Rau, Director of Resident Services.

25 years: Don Palmer of Facilities and Grounds and Tammy Gomoluch of Resident Services.

20 years: Candy Strine, Campus Administration; Sandy Marquez, Dominican Life Center (DLC) Administration; and Becky Benish, Nursing.

15 years: Marilyn Lenhart, Finance Office; Ashley Griffes and Shella Brown, Food Services; and Bridget Ames, Nursing.

10 years: Denise Shearer, Food Services; Arlene Bachanov, History Office; Erin Dress, Human Resources; and Sarah Burk, Tonya Moorehead, Wendy Randolph, and Carol Swart, Nursing.

5 Years: Ashley (LaVigne) Concord and Sheila Wathen, Communications; Laura Brosamer, Development Office; Sandy Staup and Marge Deo, DLC Administration; Kathy DeLine and Ashley Stegg, Finance Office; Lisa Sanford, Food Services; Kelly Bach, Bethany Beagle, Kelly Deck, Erica Espinoza, Jessy Frederick, Alysha Holtz, Natasha Holtz, Kaitlin Janik, Heather Lee, Rhonda Miller, Bridget Warfield, and Sharon Wingerd, Nursing; and Sister Kathleen Nolan, OP, Office of Peace, Justice, and Integrity of Earth.

The Adrian Dominican Sisters, an equal opportunity employer, welcomes interested people to consider employment with the Congregation. More information is available at https://adriandominicans.org/Employment.