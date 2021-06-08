Catholic Charities Video Describes Ministry of Sisters at Border

June 4, 2021, Alexandria, Virginia – Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) recently released a moving video about Catholic Sisters from about 100 U.S. Congregations who supported the initiative or sent Sisters to serve immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Sisters spoke of their volunteer experience of helping immigrant families and individuals who came to the United States to escape violence or poverty.

The Congregations – including the Adrian Dominican Sisters – were responding to the invitation of Sister Donna Markham, OP, President and CEO of CCUSA, and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) to volunteer their services with five Catholic Charities agencies at the border. To date, Adrian Dominican Sisters Mary Jane Lubinski, OP, and Nancy Murray, OP, have served at the border, while other Adrian Dominican Sisters are making arrangements to participate in the effort.

Watch the video.