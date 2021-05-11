S. Eileen Connor Selected For Adjunct Faculty Award

Sister Eileen Connor has been selected for the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award from St. John’s University with the Collins College of Professional Studies. She has been an adjunct professor there for 14 years in the Humanities Department teaching Philosophy Core and Ethics courses. This award recognizes those who have made a sustained and outstanding contribution and epitomize the mission of the school.

“I am honored and so grateful to receive this award,” said S. Eileen. “I am so blessed to have compassionate and collaborative colleagues at St. John’s University in Jamaica, particularly those in the Collins College of Professional Studies Community. We are all in this together! We are blessed, trying our best not to be stressed, and leaving the rest to God. In all our daily educational endeavors, we companion one another as well as our students and other SJU community members on this awesome journey! For a pupil is not above her teachers; but after she has been fully trained, will be like her teachers… (Luke 6:40).”

“I have wanted to be a teacher since I was four years old,” continued S. Eileen. “In more ways than one, I continue to live that dream on a daily basis with my students and my colleagues…Philosophical wisdom is not at the top of the graduate school mountain, but it’s there in the classroom of life-and living it to the fullest-being the best you can be at any given moment in time!”