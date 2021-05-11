From Las Casas
The following Dominicans are currently ministering with Native/Indigenous People…
- Barbara Bogenschutz, OP – Springfield
- Edith Marie Schnell, OP – Grand Rapids
- Francisca Quintero Osorio, OP – Mission San Jose
- Helena Im, OP – Mission San Jose
- Jean Glach, OP – Peace
- JoAnn Fleischaker, OP – Adrian
- Kathleen Kane , OP – -Sparkill
- Lois Aceto, OP – Racine
- Margaret Hillary, OP – Grand Rapids
- Monica Dubois, OP – Roman Congregation
- Rachel Sena, OP – Peace
- Susan Gardner , OP – Adrian
Please keep them & the people they walk with during these challenging times amidst the Covid pandemic.
If you are aware of other Dominicans serving among Native/Indigenous People please contact Nathalie Meyer, OP (Grand Rapids) at nmeyer@grdominicans.org