From Las Casas

The following Dominicans are currently ministering with Native/Indigenous People…

Barbara Bogenschutz, OP – Springfield

Edith Marie Schnell, OP – Grand Rapids

Francisca Quintero Osorio, OP – Mission San Jose

Helena Im, OP – Mission San Jose

Jean Glach, OP – Peace

JoAnn Fleischaker, OP – Adrian

Kathleen Kane , OP – -Sparkill

Lois Aceto, OP – Racine

Margaret Hillary, OP – Grand Rapids

Monica Dubois, OP – Roman Congregation

Rachel Sena, OP – Peace

Susan Gardner , OP – Adrian

Please keep them & the people they walk with during these challenging times amidst the Covid pandemic.

If you are aware of other Dominicans serving among Native/Indigenous People please contact Nathalie Meyer, OP (Grand Rapids) at nmeyer@grdominicans.org

