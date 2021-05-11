From Las Casas

Did you know?

The following Dominicans are currently ministering with Native/Indigenous People…

  • Barbara Bogenschutz, OP – Springfield
  • Edith Marie Schnell, OP – Grand Rapids
  • Francisca Quintero Osorio, OP  – Mission San Jose
  • Helena Im, OP – Mission San Jose
  • Jean Glach, OP – Peace
  • JoAnn Fleischaker, OP – Adrian
  • Kathleen Kane , OP – -Sparkill
  • Lois Aceto, OP – Racine
  • Margaret Hillary, OP – Grand Rapids
  • Monica Dubois, OP – Roman Congregation
  • Rachel Sena, OP – Peace
  • Susan Gardner , OP – Adrian

Please keep them & the people they walk with during these challenging times amidst the Covid pandemic.

If you are aware of other Dominicans serving among Native/Indigenous People please contact Nathalie Meyer, OP (Grand Rapids) at nmeyer@grdominicans.org