News from Las Casas

The annual board meeting of Las Casas Dominicans in Ministry with Native Americans, Inc will be held on May 1, 2021. Because of the pandemic, the board meeting will be held virtually. The board has been in existence over 40 years and has supported the work of sisters and friars on the reservations throughout the US. Over the years, Dominicans in ministry on reservations submitted grant proposals for special projects and/or requests for scholarship monies to attend the annual Tekakwitha conference. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed that process. At the May 2020 board meeting it was decided to distribute funds to every Dominican sister and friar on reservations because of the dramatic impact of the virus within the Native/Indigenous People. The Las Casas board members do stay in contact with the Dominicans ministering on the reservations and have a good sense of the needs, which can vary greatly.

To read about the Las Casas board involvement over the years, there are stories in the annual Las Casas Newsletter. Go to https://www.comlife.org and click on Las Casas Dominicans in Ministry with Native Americans, Inc where the annual newsletters are listed. Enjoy!