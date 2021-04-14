Dominican Fills Easter Baskets for Neighbors

St. Mary’s Dominican High School students next to the filled baskets are, (from left), Jenna Thomas, Izzy Tran, Victoria Volpe, Aria Dody, Campus Minister Claire Gallagher, Anna Taylor, Brooke Lambert, Emily Anding, Victoria Williams, Lauryn Williams, and Selae Walker.

For Easter, 35 residents at the Pine Street Apartments will receive Easter baskets from their neighbor, St. Mary’s Dominican High School. Contributing food items and sweets to the baskets were the Ecology Club, Robotics, Students for Human Dignity and Diversity, National Honor Society, and National Art Honor Society. This is the sixth year for the inter-club service project under the direction of Campus Ministry. Every recipient will also receive a ham from the Peace Center. The Dominican Sisters of Peace opened the Peace Center in September 2014, as a neighborhood outreach organization for people of all ages. It serves the Marlyville-Fountainebleau area.

“The Peace Center does outreach to the Pine St. Apartments across the street from our campus and recognized the need for their residents to have a nice meal for Easter. Many live alone and do not have families or resources to have a nice meal otherwise,” said Claire Gallagher, Dominican’s Campus Minister.