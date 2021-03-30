Dominican Sisters of Peace Support New Center for Catholic and Dominican Life Albertus Magnus College to Open Meister Eckhart Center Fall, 2021

The Meister Eckhart Center for Catholic and Dominican Life at Albertus Magnus College will be located in Rosary Hall, the site of the first classes held at Albertus Magnus after its founding by the Dominican Sisters of Peace in 1925.

Columbus, OH, March 30, 2021 – The Dominican Sisters of Peace are delighted and blessed to announce their support of a new center to promote the Dominican mission and charism at Albertus Magnus College, an educational ministry founded by the Congregation in 1925.

The Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Peace has donated $1,000,000 to the new Meister Eckhart Center for Catholic and Dominican Life at Albertus Magnus College. This gift will further the institution’s stated mission to provide men and women with an education that promotes the search for truth in all its dimensions and is practical in its application.

“The Dominican Sisters of Peace are pleased to support the Eckhart Center for Catholic and Dominican Life at Albertus, where outreach to the local and global community will continue and deepen. Founded on the Dominican Pillars of Study, Prayer, Community, and Service, the new Center will give our Dominican mission and ministries a permanent institutional presence on the campus of Albertus Magnus College. It will create a hub for ongoing reflection on the human condition, social issues, environmental care, and much, much more,” stated Sr. Patricia Twohill, OP, Prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Peace and Albertus Board of Trustee member.

“On behalf of Albertus Magnus College students, faculty, staff, and alumni, I offer a humble but hearty ‘thank you’ to the Dominican Sisters of Peace,” said Albertus President Dr. Marc M. Camille. “This incredible gift from the Sisters, in our historic 95th Anniversary Year, will greatly enhance our ability to fulfill the essential Catholic and Dominican values-inspired mission gifted to us by the Dominican Sisters

who founded the College in 1925. The Meister Eckhart Center for Catholic and Dominican Life will be a visible, action-oriented example of the Sisters’ bold vision for Albertus Magnus College.”

Dominican Sisters of Peace Sr. Anne Kilbride, OP, Assistant to the President for Dominican Mission, and Sr. Ana Gonzalez, OP, Coordinator of International Admissions, minister at Albertus Magnus College.

The Eckhart Center will be dedicated during the the College’s Annual Founders’ Day Celebration, September 24, 2021.