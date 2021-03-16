Reflective Video Captures Beauty of Photography Exhibit at INAI

March 3, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Are you in need of eight minutes of quiet, reflective time to appreciate the beauty of black and white photography, music, and reflective quotes? Sister Suzanne Schreiber, OP, offers this time in a video of her photography exhibit at INAI Gallery, adjacent to Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

The exhibit of Sister Suzanne’s photography, “Quiet Places, Sacred Spaces,” opened at INAI: A Space Apart, in early March 2020, but the gallery was closed later that month because of COVID-19 protocols. “I learned how to make the exhibit into a movie to share,” she said. “It has been quite a learning experience to gain skills that I can use in the future.”

“Quiet Places, Sacred Spaces” features photographs that Sister Suzanne took from far and near: from Detroit and Lenawee County, Michigan, to the Dominican cloister at Regensburg, Germany, to Ireland. Watch Sister Suzanne’s video.