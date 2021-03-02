2,000+ Hearts Delivered to Motherhouse

Joan Regan, Recreational Coordinator for the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville, wasn’t sure what kind of response she would get when she invited people to send in Valentine’s Day hearts to decorate the halls of the Motherhouse. Little did she know that she would receive more than 2,000 hearts to brighten the days of the sisters in quarantine.

“The hearts started coming in at the end of January, and just kept coming,” said Joan. In fact, she is still getting them! The hearts were mailed from ten different states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and California. People also sent in treats for the sisters, and even monetary donations.

Thousands of hearts were used to decorate all four floors of the motherhouse complex. Some hearts were painted by school children; other were written with stories from individuals who fondly recalled their times with sisters.

“The sisters, the nurses, the employees are delighted by reading the stories and sentiments,” said Joan. “They enjoy roaming the halls looking at the artwork on the hearts – which shows how much the sisters are loved.”

