Sisterhood and Spirit Soar at St. Mary’s Dominican High School Rally Day

Sisterhood and spirit soared at Rally Day, one of the most anticipated events at St. Mary’s Dominican High School where classes compete in cheer and relays. This year’s Rally Day Mass and competitions on February 12th followed pandemic guidelines, with livestreaming to class homerooms where students watched other classes present their skits in the Siena Gym. Five Dominican alumnae served as judges. 

Winners and categories were: 

  • Cheerleaders – Juniors, first place; Seniors, second; 
  • Mascot – Juniors, first; Sophomores, second;
  • Spirit Stick – Seniors, first, Freshmen, second;
  • Pep Squad – Juniors, first; Sophomores, second;
  • Originality and continuity of overall presentations – Juniors, first; Sophomores, second;
  • Headpiece – Seniors, first; Juniors second;
  • Poster – Juniors and 8th Graders tied for first; Seniors, second;
  • Class Participation – Juniors, first; Freshmen, second; 
  • Relays – Sophomores, first; Seniors and Juniors tied for second.
  • St. Mary’s Dominican High School junior class Mascot Monica Cabes with fellow classmates presenting their Rally Day skit, “Cirque-Du Juniors.”  The juniors took first place in mascot, cheerleaders, pep squad, originality, and class participation.
  • St. Mary’s Dominican High School senior Allie Koenig carries the spirit stick during the seniors’ Rally Day skit, “There’s No Place Like Home.” The senior class took first place in Spirit Stick and Headpiece. 
  • At the Rally Day Mass, St. Mary’s Dominican High School students (from left) Julianne Bellow (8th Grade mascot) carried up intentions, with class headpieces carried by senior and Executive Board Treasurer Carrie Madden, junior Class Coordinator Catherine Kernion, Class Coordinator Lillian Stricker, freshman Class Coordinator Grace Koenig, and 8th grade Class Coordinator Ava Ranson.