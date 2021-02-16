Events & Retreats – 2.17.2021

Ho-Chunk History in the Driftless Area

Ho-Chunk History: Past, Present, and Future in the Driftless Area will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday, March 16. This virtual workshop is sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. William “Naawacekgize” Quackenbush, a member of the Deer Clan and Tribal Historic Preservation Office, will speak about the continual presence of the Ho-Chunk in the Driftless Area. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is March 15 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Mission Institute Programming 2021

Please click here to view program offerings from Maryknoll Mission Institute from May through July 2021.

Hope as an Emotion vs. Hope as a Virtue

Please join the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology on Thursday, February 18 at 5:30 pm on Zoom or live on YouTube.

Fr. Thomas Aquinas Pickett, OP, DSPT Alumnus, and Vicar of Blessed Sacrament Church, will share important distinctions about hope as a feeling versus hope as a moral, spiritual quality. Using the teachings of St. Thomas Aquinas, he will examine the similarities and differences so that we may better understand the hope we experience in our own lives.

Register at dspt.edu/events/thomas-pickett

National Parks Officer Discusses Effigy Mounds National Monument History

David Barland-Liles, a law enforcement officer for the National Park Service for 25 years, protects indigenous sacred sites and is an expert in enforcing indigenous civil rights and resource protection laws. He will participate in Effigy Mounds: An Interview with David Barland-Liles online from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday, March 10. The event is sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, contains more than 200 earth mounds, the highest concentration of mounds in the world, some as old as 2,500 years. Barland-Liles will discuss the magic of the effigy mounds, the history of the land, the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act, his building relationships with Native Nations and the investigation he led into a much-publicized federal crime that happened on site. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is March 9 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.