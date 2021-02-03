Kindness Week Inspires Dominican School Community

Carrie Madden, St. Mary’s Dominican High School Student Council Executive Board treasurer (center) in front of the butterfly mural that she created for Kindness Week poses for a photo with fellow Executive Board officers, (from left), Allie Koenig, president; Kate Nolan, vice president; and Grace Hamblin, secretary.

January 11-15 was the first Kindness Week at Dominican, organized by members of the Student Council Executive Board in loving memory of Kendall Alfortish, Class of 2019. Her tragic loss was the inspiration for a week of joy and kindness.

Kindness Week is an initiative to encourage kindness among school community members and in our world in the new year. Daily themes encouraged kindness to oneself and to others. Student Council members sold handmade TPWK (Treat People with Kindness) bracelets and “shout outs” during morning and afternoon announcements to raise funds for Kendall’s Krewe, an organization founded in memory of Kendall, to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School Student Council Executive Board President Allie Koenig (left) gives junior Heaven Haney her purchased handmade TPWK (Treat People with Kindness) bracelets during Kindness Week.





Monday – What does Kindness Mean to You included a homeroom kindness activity as students prepared for the week and reflected on what kindness means to them. On Tuesday –Show What Kindness Means to You, students shared with friends and teachers by displaying their definitions on their nametags. Wednesday’s theme of Be Kind to Yourself included a $1 dress down day and encouraged students to visit the “Take What You Need” board for some motivation at the start of the new year.

Thursday’s focus was spreading kindness to others. Students were encouraged to send virtual inspirational messages to five friends and to encourage recipients to do the same. The week concluded with a message of positivity for the year ahead. Other highlights included taking a polaroid picture in front of a butterfly mural, created by Student Council Executive Board Treasurer Carrie Madden, and popcorn sales, Kernels for Kendall’s Krewe.

During the week, Student Preachers planned their reflections and prayers in a way that focused on a different aspect of kindness each day. Topics included what it means to be kind, showing kindness to others, being kind to yourself, a meditation on those who have showed us kindness and how we have showed kindness to others, and staying positive. Student preacher Gracie Bott also created a “Be Kind to Yourself” meditation and reflection based on Isaiah 43 that was available for students during adoration at lunch on Wednesday.Proceeds from Kindness Week’s fundraising events will be donated to Kendall’s Krewe for suicide prevention. To contribute to Kendall’s Krewe, visit St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s dedicated donation page: https://www.stmarysdominican.org/item/dedicated-donations/. On the form notate Kendall’s Krewe as the gift designation.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School senior Claire Oster (left) and junior Abby Mandella visit the “Take What You Need” board during the school’s Kindness Week.

Kernels for Kendall’s Krewe was among the several fundraising events during St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s Kindness Week. Proceeds supported Kendall’s Krewe for suicide prevention.



