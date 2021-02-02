U.S. Catholic Historian Future Issue: Dominicans in America

For forty years the U.S. Catholic Historian has published theme-based issues relevant to the history of American Catholicism. An upcoming issue will address the theme of Dominicans in the U.S. Catholic context. 2022 marks the bicentennial of the establishment of Dominican women religious in the United States. Submissions that take up the history of Dominican women are especially welcomed. Contributions could include, but are not limited to, historical studies of the following:

The impact of Dominican women over the past two hundred years, both in broader American life and within American Catholicism.

Biographical studies of significant Dominican priests, sisters, brothers, or “third order” laity.

Dominicans and the history of race in the U.S.

Dominican-staffed or inspired institutions, including schools, hospitals, and parishes.

Dominican contributions to art or architecture.

Studies of the application of the Dominican rule and charism to the United States.

Scholars considering a submission are asked to contact the editor Fr. David Endres at DEndres@mtsm.org and guest co-editor Dr. Christopher Allison at callison@dom.edu before preparing a contribution. Approximate length is 7,000-10,000 words. We ask for submissions by February 1, 2022, and look forward to hearing from potential contributors.

Fr. David Endres

Editor, U.S. Catholic Historian

DEndres@mtsm.org



Dr. Christopher Allison

Director, Mary Nona McGreal, OP Center for Dominican Historical Studies

callison@dom.edu

