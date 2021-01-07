Statement of the Adrian Dominican Sisters on the Siege of the U.S. Capitol Building

January 6, 2020, Adrian, Michigan – The General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters issued the following statement in response to the unfolding events today at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Like other Americans around the country, we are horrified by the events at the Capitol, iconic home of our nation’s representative government. As soon as this insurrection is quelled, we urge all members of Congress to act immediately to confirm the results of the Electoral College as certified by every State.

We pray that this shameful moment in history will spur us all to come together as a people, e pluribus unum, committed to the ideals of our democracy, united in our diversity.

# # #

Members of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ General Council are Sisters Patricia Siemen, OP, Prioress; Mary Margaret Pachucki, OP, Vicaress and General Councilor; Frances Nadolny, OP, Administrator and General Councilor; Patricia Harvat, OP, General Councilor; and Elise D. García, OP, General Councilor.

The Dominican Sisters of Adrian, a Congregation of about 500 vowed women religious and more than 200 Associates, traces its roots back to St. Dominic in the 13th century. The Sisters minister in 22 states and in the Dominican Republic, Norway, and the Philippines. The Congregation’s Vision is to “seek truth, make peace, reverence life.”