Happenings in 2021 at the UN

First, I’d like to wish you all a Blessed and Holy Christmas and renewed Hope. Thank you for your support. I invite you to some new adventures in 2021.

As we bring 2020 to a close it seems important to forecast what is coming up at the UN in the new year. It will be a busy beginning but one full of hope for women in particular as well as for those most vulnerable. Here are three major conferences/commissions taking place in February, March and April.

February starts the year off with the Commission for Social Development Forum on February 8-17, 2021. The forum addresses social protection floors. The priority theme for this year is: ‘Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all.’

The CSOCD working group has been quite busy designing a more interactive presentation and engagement on the theme.

2. March 14-26, 2021, begins the Commission on the Status of Women: Beijing 25+1. You can follow the planning of the conference here.

The Priority theme is: ‘Women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.’

An invitation was sent to several Dominican High Schools in the U.S. as well other regions of the world inviting them to consider identifying a young girl who is politically active and or an advocate/activist. We are looking for young feminist activists. If you know a student that is interested in helping to moderate and or be part of a conversation circle in March, please contact ngo@domlife.org so I can sign you up with other young girls who will be in conversation. For additional information please look at Working Group on Girls. Here are a few of the themes that girls will address: sexual violence against girls, rape, girls and the internet, decision making in public life, child marriage, etc.

3. Indigenous Peoples Forum April 19-30, 2021. Like all commissions there is a priority theme: “Peace, justice and strong institutions: the role of indigenous peoples in implementing Sustainable Development Goal 16”.

In order to increase participation of Dominicans in these events a letter of invitation went out to the members of Las Casa board and those in mission with Indigenous Peoples. It would be terrific if some of you could participate.

As co-chair of the subcommittee on the Amazon of the Mining Working Group we focus our work on the impact of mining and forestation on the Indigenous Peoples in Brazil. We know that during the Covid 19 epidemic many indigenous were exposed to the virus and because of their vulnerability to externals suffered a great deal. Some of the Indigenous Peoples groups are as small as 75 members. This is definitely another critical dimension of Indigenous Peoples.

If you are interested in learning more about the Indigenous of the Amazon or would like to be part of a working group here on the Indigenous Peoples, please let me know so I can get you in touch with the chair of the Indigenous Working Group. You can contact me: ngo@domlife.org