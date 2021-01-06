Dominican’s Adopt-A-Family Delivers Christmas Spirit

The spirit of Christmas filled St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s halls with the annual Adopt-A-Family activities. When the last gift was wrapped, there were 160 individuals adopted through Catholic Charities programs that included Immigration and Refugees Services, Food for Families, and Health Guardians. Also adopted were 40 people from the Metro Advocacy Center, a shelter for women and children, and ten people from the neighboring St. Rita’s school and church community. Gifts were provided by religion classes and through donations from school personnel. Teachers Shannon Hauler and Anne Comiskey shopped for the St. Rita families and colleagues Jessica Chatellier and Ashlee Juhas wrapped those gifts. Campus Ministry officers organized the gifts. Students from all class levels helped the Dads Club members load their vehicles for delivery to all recipients.

Dominican sophomores Khylar Christophe (left) and Lauren Sekinger hold a basket of presents collected during the school’s annual Adopt-A-Family program. Behind them are Paige Sarrat and Selae Walker.

Campus Ministry officers (from left) Isabelle Tran, Selae Walker, Gracie Bott, and Jenna Thomas hold some of the presents from this year’s Adopt-A-Family at Dominican.

Dominican freshman Brooke Lambert pushes a cart of presents, followed by other students, to the loading area where Dads Club members will pack their vehicles with presents for delivery to Adopt-A-Family recipients.