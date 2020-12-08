St. Mary’s Dominican High School Shares Thanksgiving with Community

St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s annual Thanksgiving Baskets drive collected donations from homerooms, clubs, athletic teams, alumnae, and community partners, provided 108 Thanksgiving baskets that will feed more than 1,000 people. “This was a community effort, thanks to the support and work of many,” said Jill Cabes, Vice President of Dominican Catholic Identity.

Dominican alumnae donated 34 baskets and money for the purchase of 20 turkeys. St. Rita Catholic Church and Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church contributed 80 turkeys, for a total of 100 turkeys. Leidenheimer Bakery donated 100 bags of pistolettes. Representatives from Xavier University helped with organizing the day, providing Dominican use of their Community Center. The Peace Center, the social worker at St. Rita Church, and Gert Town neighborhood representatives coordinated recipients of the baskets and turkeys. Total Community Action (TCA) donated the trucks for pickup and transport. Mr. Terry Scott, owner of McDonalds on Carrollton, donated breakfast and lunch for all of the workers.