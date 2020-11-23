Dominican Volleyball Team Receives Champions Welcome

Students, faculty, and personnel celebrated St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s state champion volleyball team with a Champions Parade on campus. Dominican won the Division I championship title at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state volleyball tournament on November 14th at the Pontchartrain Center where Dominican defeated St. Joseph’s Academy 3-1. Setter Kate Baker was voted the title-match Most Valuable Players as Dominican (31-2) claimed the first volleyball title in the school’s history by scores of 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, and 25-22.

Dominican Head Coach Jessica Chatellier said the win was, “17 years in the making,” because she coached another Dominican team that lost to St. Joseph Academy in the 2003 state volleyball tournament. “Ashlee Juhas was my starting middle on the team when we played them 17 years ago in the finals. Now she is on the bench with me as a coach,” shared Chatellier.