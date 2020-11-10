Mound Offers Annual Grief Retreat and Remembering Service

SINSINAWA, WI – Sinsinawa Mound Center is offering those who have experienced loss in their lives ways to make the holidays a little easier while acknowledging the loss.

Grief Retreat: Journey toward Wholeness is being offered 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. This will be on site with all precautionary coronavirus practices in place. Throughout our life, we experience the loss of people, places, and things. We will reflect on our losses and discover how loss can lead to greater wholeness and holiness with questions such as these: What have been the losses in my life? How have I dealt with the grief of the loss? Do the people who have died live on in my life? How do I find hope in the midst of the pain of the loss? Sister Mary Hopkins, OP, is a certified grief specialist and will lead you through this day. The cost is $50 per single or family. A sack lunch is available for $8 per person or you may bring your own. The registration deadline is Nov. 30.

Remembering Our Loved Ones at Holiday Time will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. This ecumenical service will honor family and friends who have died by displaying a personalized ornament on a tree. This service is a living memorial and provides an opportunity for you and your family to experience a new and meaningful ritual. After the service, the ornament will be sent to you so you can place it in your home during the holiday season. To remember your loved one(s) with an ornament, please contact Janice at (608) 748-4411, ext. 811, by Nov. 25.

For more information, contact Guest Services at (608) 748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.