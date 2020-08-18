Let’s Talk about Truth with Ann Garrido

Siena Retreat Center is offering a virtual retreat with Ann Garrido entitled Let’s Talk about Truth: Drawing on the Wisdom of Dominican Spirituality for Our Challenging Time. This program will be offered virtually via Zoom on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Many questions today are related to truth: What can I believe? How can I know? Who can I trust? How can we better talk with one another when we sometimes disagree about what is really going on? In this morning of reflection, we will draw on wisdom from the Dominican tradition and the writings of Pope Francis to consider truth as a way of life that each of us is invited to embrace.

Ann Garrido is Associate Professor of Homiletics at Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis, MO, and the author of several books including Redeeming Administration (2013), Redeeming Conflict (2016), and her most recent publication, Let’s Talk About Truth (2020).

Registration is available at www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or by calling (262) 898-2590.There is no cost for the program but a donation would be appreciated.