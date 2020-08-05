Learn Medicinal Properties of Backyard Plants at Virtual Workshop

SINSINAWA, WI – Backyard Herbalism is a virtual workshop sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center that will help you learn to identify and use nature’s gifts in your own backyard. Join clinical herbalist Shannon Renne of Madison, WI, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, as she provides a brief overview of the medicinal properties of 10 native Midwest plant species. Renne has completed five years of formal herbal studies and a clinical apprenticeship through Red Root Mountain School of Botanical Medicine. She is a partner in Herban Artisans and is coordinator of the Madison Chapter of Herbalists Without Borders. The registration deadline is September 1, and the fee is $10. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.