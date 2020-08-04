Sister Alice Grillo Retires After 31 Years

After 31 years at St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point, NY, Sister of St. Dominic of Amityville Alice Grillo is saying goodbye! The students and staff will miss this educator who has been teaching English to freshman and sophomores during her tenure, as well as serving as the student council moderator for the past 15 years.

“I will miss the people with whom I worked,” said Sr. Alice. “They are such a dedicated group of kind and caring educators. Of course, I will greatly miss the teenage girls who have helped to keep me ‘young’ all these years. I loved teaching, so yes, I will truly miss everything.”

Although she will miss the school community and ministry, Sr. Alice is looking forward to her retirement. “I hope to have a more relaxed lifestyle that will afford me more quality time for myself,” she said. “The ‘ringing of bells,’ including that early morning alarm clock, will hopefully no longer dictate when, where, and how I spend my day.”

“Sister Alice’s thirty one years at St. Agnes have left a tremendous impact on the hundreds of young ladies who were lucky enough to have her as an English teacher,” said Susan Nicoletti, principal at St. Agnes and a close friend. “Her dedication and passion for Catholic education has inspired other faculty members to follow her lead. Her love and service to the school community was unparalleled. As a homeroom teacher, classroom teacher, the Student Council moderator and all of the activities that she coordinated and attended, she served this community loyally. She will be missed by all!”

Sr. Alice has always been involved in the ministry of education. Before her time at St. Agnes, she taught at other schools in NY. She taught first grade at St. Joseph’s in Astoria and St. Catherine of Sienna in St. Albans. At St. Aloysius in Ridgewood, she taught first grade, junior high and eventually became the principal.

God bless you Sr. Alice! Thank you for your talents and enjoy your retirement!