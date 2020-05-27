Farewell Message from DomLife Editor

Dear Readers,

The time has come for me to say farewell as Dominican Life | USA editor. Today is my last update, and my role as editor ends on May 31st.

Five years ago, when I was hired by the Dominican Sisters Conference (DSC) as administrative assistant, I did not know where this job would lead me. After a few months of working as the administrative assistant for the DSC, I took over the role of editor of DomLife (December, 2015); and I was happy to continue as DomLife editor part time when I finished my role as administrative assistant for the DSC in 2018 to start my new position as assistant archivist for the Sinsinawa Dominicans.

During these five years, I’m grateful to have had the pleasure and opportunity to work with and become acquainted with the various Dominican Catholic sisters, friars, associates, and lay employees in the United States. I look forward to continue working with the Dominican family in my position as assistant archivist for the Sinsinawa Dominicans.

In the meantime, an interim editor will take over Dominican Life | USA. Keep an eye out for announcements and content.

It has been wonderful to serve as Dominican Life | USA editor. Thank you!

Gratefully,

Cassie Vazquez