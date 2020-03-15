Siena Retreat Center: Institute for Spiritual Guidance Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Siena Retreat Center’s Institute for Spiritual Guidance (ISG) was developed in response to the need for continuing education and growth of spiritual guides. The Institute offers workshops that create opportunities for guides to learn and further integrate the art and skill of companioning another person. Now in its fifth year, the Institute is for both seasoned spiritual guides and those who have more recently completed training.

This year’s offerings vary in length and theme to meet various interests. Author Diane Millis will offer an overnight retreat for spiritual directors to reflect on their ministry and to take time to nourish themselves. This retreat, “Nurturing Souls: Our Own and Those We Companion,” takes place Thursday through Friday, August 6 – 7.

On Saturday morning, August 8, in “Changing Times for Spiritual Guides,” Jo Giarrante and Nicki Nelson will explore some of the current thinking and themes regarding the “religiously unaffiliated” and how this impacts our ministry as spiritual guides. On Saturday afternoon, August 8, Jo Giarrante and Cindy Ulrich will facilitate “Group Supervision Methods.” This workshop will give participants the opportunity to experience and process guidelines that can be used for group supervision.

The final offering for this year is “Alice in Wonderland: A Paradigm for the Transformative Journey of Curiosity, Messiness and Courage.” Lucy Abbott Tucker, a frequent presenter for Spiritual Directors International, will focus on practical skills and the artful nature of companioning another drawing on storytelling and her own experiences over more than 30 years as a spiritual guide.

All spiritual guides as well as those in a training program are welcome to register by visiting www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or calling 262-898-2590. Registration options include various combinations of these programs. Siena Retreat Center, located on Lake Michigan, features individual bedrooms with private bath. Founded in 1966, Siena Retreat Center is a ministry of the Racine Dominicans.