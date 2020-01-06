Dominican Sisters of San Rafael “Win Permit Extension to House Homeless at Convent”
“The Dominican Sisters have secured a permit that allows the nuns to continue housing two homeless families in their San Rafael convent.” Proud to partner with Homeward Bound of Marin and meet this important need in our community. “We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Sr. Joan Hanna, who manages the program. “This space that was, in a sense, surplus for us is being utilized in such a wonderful way.” Read article in Marin Independent Journal