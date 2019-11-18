Dominican Sisters of Peace Receive Grant for Discernment, Vocation Programs

Columbus, OH – The Dominican Sisters of Peace, a locally-based Congregation of vowed religious Sisters that celebrated its Tenth Anniversary in 2019, is grateful and blessed to announce that they have received a $1,400 grant from the Catholic Foundation to support vocation and discernment programs at their recently-opened House of Welcome on the east side of the city.

The House of Welcome, sometimes called a House of Discernment, is a community specifically intended to welcome women who are considering entering the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Women in discernment might visit for a few days to experience community life, and Candidates who have entered the Congregation may live there while in the first step of her formation.

This grant from the Catholic Foundation will help to support programs at the House of Welcome, including local discernment group meetings, hosting on-line meetings to connect local discerners with Sisters and discerners around the country, and discernment and mission retreats.

“This generous gift from the Catholic Foundation will help us continue to reach out to women in the mid-west who are prayerfully considering a call from God,” says Sr. June Fitzgerald, Vocations Director for the Dominican Sisters of Peace. “This outreach has been essential to growing our community, as we have 12 women in discernment and five women in active formation to become Dominican Sisters of Peace.”

Five Dominican Sisters of Peace and one woman who has entered the Congregation as a Candidate live in the House of Welcome.