Have you wondered what influence, if any, you can have in the church, government, or other institution? My new short film, First Confession, is about how 7-year-old Sofia tells the bishop she needs to help him fix the church. I hope Sofia inspires you as much as she inspires me. To watch the 8-minute film, click here or on the image below.

Visit www.torch3m.org: Dominican Movies, Music & Magic, where you can check out my movies and music and sign up for my occasional and occasionally thought-provoking newsletter.